Armenian Ombudsperson slams international community’s ‘uncomfortable silence’ on human rights violations by Azerbaijan

Today’s infiltration of Azerbaijani military forces into the village of Pharukh of Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh is the logical continuation of criminal policy of Azerbaijan, Armenia;s Human Right Defender Kristine Grigoryan said in a statement.

“In breach of all well-known norms of international law this behavior continues weeks and months – through the various acts of intimidation, terrorization and creation of unbearable conditions for normal life of people of Artsakh,” she said.

“This penetration is yet another proof of the fact that the weeks-long targeting of the population of Khramort village didn’t bring the desired result – people didn’t leave their homeland, so Azerbaijan applied to its well-proven behavior, which is the provocation,” the Ombudsperson added.

“It is a shameful fact that the ethnic cleansing policy of Artsakh is the state priority of Azerbaijan which undermines the fulfillment of the obligations of international law and infringes the signatures of that country put under its legally binding commitments,” she noted.

“The “uncomfortable” silence of international community on the human rights violations is not being remedied by real actions to address the situation. Meanwhile the people of Artsakh share the same rights with humans in any other part of the world. I strongly condemn the criminal behavior of Azerbaijan and call on international human rights organizations and actors to ACT to STOP this genocidal policy towards people of Artsakh,” the Human Rights Defender stated.