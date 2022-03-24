Armenian, Georgian FMs talk regional and international security issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the continuous development of Armenian-Georgian relations, strengthening of the political dialogue through the mutual visits of high-ranking officials.

During the telephone conversation, the Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s actions aimed at exerting psychological pressure on the people of Nagorno Karabakh, hindering the normal operation of vital infrastructure in severe winter conditions, as a result of which Artsakh is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis.

Ararat Mirzoyan referred to the position of the Armenian side on the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace agreement, emphasizing the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues.