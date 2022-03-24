Armenian Ambassador visits Madeira

Armenia’s Ambassador Garen Nazarian visited Madeira on March 23, where he met with Dr. José Manuel Rodrigues, President of the Legislative Assembly. Following the meeting, on behalf of the president and government of Armenia, the Ambassador presented Rubina Everlein Berardo (former Madeiran deputy to the Portuguese Assembly from 2015-2019) with the state Medal of Gratitude in appreciation for her role in promoting friendly relations with Armenia and contributing to the protection of universal values.

In his remarks the Ambassador mentioned that the principled stance of Rubina Berardo on human rights matters led to the adoption of a vote in April 2019 by the legislatures of Portugal on the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire.

Ambassador Nazarian further stressed that memory is an important element for the reconciliation of peoples and the protection of fundamental human rights. The ceremony was also attended by the vice-presidents and leaders of factions of the parliament of the Autonomous Region of Madeira and members of the Berardo family.

During his visit to the autonomous region, Garen Nazarian met also with Dr. Jorge Carvalho, Regional Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, D. Nuno Brás da Silva Martins, Bishop of the Catholic Church. Ambassador presented the interlocutors with the developments in and around Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and discussed the opportunities of decentralized cooperation.