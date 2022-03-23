The status of Artsakh and protection of its people’s rights remain key – Armenian FM

There is nothing unacceptable to Armenia in Azerbaijan’s proposals, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

He added that those proposals did not fully address the whole agenda of potential negotiations, Armenia has supplemented these proposals and forwarded to the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Minister said the proposals have been handed over to official Baku, but “there has been no response so far.”

He stressed that one of the key points is “the issue of the status of Artsakh and the protection of rights of its population.”

“No agenda can be considered complete unless this issue is included,” he said.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the developments in Ukraine have sharply complicated the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

“However, judging from certain messages and impulses I have received from co-chairing countries and a number of other countries is that the international community continues to see the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the Foreign Minister said.

“We are working on daily basis to organize a discussion within the framework of the Minsk Group co-chairmanship, including on the proposals of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he concluded.