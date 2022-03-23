Security issues discussed during the session of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue

The second online session of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue took place on March 23. Issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defense and security spheres were discussed.

Attending the meeting from the Armenian side were representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Territorial Administration, Infrastructure, Emergency Situations, and High-Tech Industry, the Security Council Office, the State Revenue Committee.

The United States was represented by officials from the Department of State and the Department of Defense.

At the end of the sitting, the officials from both sides reaffirmed the mutual commitment to deepen the cooperation in the spheres of defense, security, outlined the priorities in the sphere, and the forthcoming activities.