Russia will launch bid to host Euro 2028 or Euro 2032

Russia has declared an interest in hosting Euro 2028 or Euro 2032, member of the executive committee of the Russian Football Union, the general director of “Rubin” Rustem Saymanov told reporters today.

Today was the deadline for national football associations to confirm their interest in bidding to host the event.

A post on the Russian Football Union’s official website outlined a number of results from Wednesday’s executive committee meeting which included to “support the decision to declare interest in hosting the European Championship 2028 or 2032 in Russia.”

Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by FIFA and UEFA over the developments in Ukraine.