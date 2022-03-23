Major incident as people injured in London Olympic park gas leak

A major incident has been declared and a number of people have been injured following a gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre, the BBC reports.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said it involved “the release of a gas”, causing the area to be evacuated.

It said paramedics were treating “a number of patients”, with casualties suffering from breathing difficulties.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.”

He added: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.”