HRW’s Giorgi Gogia calls for urgent steps to avoid further humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Human Right Watch Associate Director for Europe and Central Asia Division Giorgi Gogia calls for urgent steps to avoid further humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

the comments come after second time in two weeks, Nagorno-Karabakh residents were left without heating in freezing temperatures because of a gas pipeline running through Azerbaijan-controlled territory.

Many bakeries are also unable to operate causing an acute shortage of bread

“The gas cut also affects educational institutions, including kindergartens and schools. They remain closed as they cannot be heated. Urgent steps are needed to avoid further humanitarian crisis,” Giorgi Gogia said in a Twitter post.

“Recent weeks have also seen an uptick of violence on the line of contact. If this is a deliberate attempt at forcing population displacement that would be a breach of Geneva conventions,” he added.