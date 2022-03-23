Defense technologies to be showcased at ArmHighTech 2022 Expo in Yerevan

The 3rd International Exhibition of Defense Technologies “ArmHighTech 2022” will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

The aim of the exhibition is to promote modern technologies and services, to create new collaborative relations, to enhance partnerships, to find attract new partners and investors.

Leading companies of special technical equipment and security systems of the CSTO and a number of other countries will take part in this specialized event in the field of defense and technology.

Heads of departments, representatives of defense and security technologies, specialists from different countries, numerous visitors will also be present.

In the framework of the Event the Joint Session of the National parts of the CSTO Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation (ICMEC), Business Council adjacent to ICMEC together with the Board of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation will be conducted as well dedicated to the Military-Economic (Technical) cooperation issues in CSTO format.