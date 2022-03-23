Armenian President receives Iran’s Ambassador

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

Welcoming Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri, President Khachaturian congratulated him on Nowruz – the Iranian New Year and sent his best wishes to the people of Iran.

The President and the Ambassador of Iran attached importance to the continuous deepening and strengthening of the Armenian-Iranian relations based on centuries-old history and mutual respect.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various spheres of Armenian-Iranian cooperation and regional developments.