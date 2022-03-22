UK Government donates over 25 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia

The UK Government has donated more than 25 thousand doses of AstraZeneka vaccine to Armenia.



“We are convinced that vaccination continues to be the only effective tool in the fight against COVID-19, its prevention and mitigation. Therefore, I am very pleased that the United Kingdom has extended a helping hand to our friends in Armenia as part of our Government’s commitment to overcoming the epidemic around the world,” said John Gallagher, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia.



First Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan thanked for the donation, emphasizing the importance of cooperating in other areas of healthcare in parallel with the fight against the epidemic.



The Ambassador, in turn, expressed readiness to continue the joint work with the Ministry of Health.