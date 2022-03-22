Gas supply in Artsakh not restored

The gas supply stopped in Artsakh since yesterday has not been restored yet, Artsakh President’s SPokesperson Lusine Avanesyan has said.

According to her, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is holding talks with the Azerbaijani side to solve the issue, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

Gas supply to the Artsakh Republic was once again cut off late on Monday with the direct intervention of the Azerbaijani side.



There are sufficient grounds to assume that during the repair works of the gas pipeline that exploded on March 8, the Azerbaijani side installed a valve, through which it can stop the gas supply any time.

