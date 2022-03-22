Armenian President receives China’s Ambassador

President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Fan Yong.

Ambassador Fan Yong congratulated President Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post and wished him fruitful work in favor of strengthening and deepening the Armenian-Chinese relations.

During the meeting, President Khachaturyan and the Ambassador touched upon the agenda of bilateral relations, the promising directions of cooperation, the opportunities for expanding cooperation in various spheres.