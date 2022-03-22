Armenia to ban use of certain wild animals in circuses

The National Assembly today discussed the draft law tabled by the Ministry of Environment, which, among other changes, proposes to ban the use of certain wild animals in circuses.

The package of proposed changes to the Law on Fauna was presented by Deputy Minister of Environment Gayane Gabrielyan.



The adoption of the project package is conditioned by the demand for protection of wild animals, including those included in the Red Book, as well as the obligation undertaken by Armenia under the UN Convention on Biodiversity.

The draft stipulates that the use of wild animal species included in the list approved by the authorized body in circuses is prohibited for the sake of protection of wildlife.

