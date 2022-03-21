Sargis Adamyan named Man of the Match in Brugge’s 3-1 win over Genk

Armenia international Sargis Adamyan has been named Man of the Match in Brugge’s 3-1 win over Genk.

The striker delivered another strong performance on Sunday, playing a role in Brugge’s first goal and scoring himself in the 74th minute.

“I’m happy with my game today,” said man of the match Sargis Adamyan. “I do have a lot of volume and intensity in my playing. I help the team in this way. I have a lot of fun in the game, the team has welcomed me very well into the group. I certainly dare to open my mouth, but especially on the field.”

This was the Armenian’s fifth goal in the Belgian league.

Club Brugge are currently the second in the Belgian league with 66 points. Union St. Gilloise top the table with 71 points.