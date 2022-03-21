Mirzoyan briefs Lavrov on Azerbaijani provocations

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation, high-level reciprocal visits, events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia were discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov referred to the implementation of the agreements reached by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26., 2021.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact due to provocations by Azerbaijan in violation of the ceasefire regime in Nagorno Karabakh.

Ararat Mirzoyan also presented to his counterpart the position of the Armenian side on starting negotiations on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this context, the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was discussed.

During the telephone conversation, reference was made to the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

They exchanged views on regional and international security issues.