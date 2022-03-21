208 people still missing after Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

A total of 3,822 servicemen and civilians were killed as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh in September 2020, the Investigative Committee informs.

As of March 21, 187 servicemen and 21 civilians are still missing,

To date, a total of 150 prisoners of war and civilian captives have been handed over to the Republic of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee continues the probe into the case of Azerbaijani aggression, the recruitment and use of mercenaries, the use of aggressive methods and means in the war, non-discrimination between military and civilians, targeting of civilians and non-military objects in the Republic of Artsakh, serious violations of the international humanitarian law.