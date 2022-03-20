Zelensky announces ban on 11 “pro-Russian parties”

Ukraine’s president has announced restrictions on the activities of 11 political parties in the country, including some accused of having ties to the Russian state.

In a video address uploaded overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky listed several names, including Opposition Platform – For Life, represented in Ukraine’s parliament.

Other restricted parties include Opposition Bloc, Party of Sharia, Ours, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist party Ukraine, Socialists, and Vladimir Saldo Bloc.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice would act immediately to enforce the ban, which Mr Zelensky said would last for as long as martial law remains in place.