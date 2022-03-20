Home | All news | Sport | Ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal to represent Armenia at World Championships SportTop Ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal to represent Armenia at World Championships Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2022, 13:10 Less than a minute Ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal will represent Armenia at 2022 World Figure Skating Championships to he held in Montpellier, France from March 21–27. Slavik Hayrapetyan will miss the competition due to injury. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2022, 13:10 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print