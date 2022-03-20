SportTop

Ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal to represent Armenia at World Championships

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2022, 13:10
Less than a minute

Ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal will represent Armenia at 2022 World Figure Skating Championships to he held in Montpellier, France from March 21–27.

Slavik Hayrapetyan will miss the competition due to injury.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2022, 13:10
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button