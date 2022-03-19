UN Resident Coordinator summoned to Armenian Foreign Ministry over Shushi event

Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia was summoned to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The Acting UN Resident Coordinator was informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia strongly condemns the involvement of the UN Office in Azerbaijan in the March 18 event in Shushi, and was handed a note of protest.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that the United Nations take steps to restore the UN’s neutral position in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

On March 18 UN representatives participated in an event in Artsakh’s occupied city of Shushi dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in the organization.