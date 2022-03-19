Gas supply restored in Artsakh

Gas supply to half of customers in Artsakh has now been restored and gas will be delivered to the rest of the customers in the coming hours, State Minister Artak Beglaryan says.

The repair works on the damaged gas pipeline was completed late on Friday, and at night the natural gas was delivered to the reception point of “Artsakhgaz” CJSC.

People in ARtsakh will now be able to cope with heating and other problems in this extremely cold weather conditions.

About 30-40 cm of snow fell in Stepanakert today, the snowfall was even heavier in other regions, which is unprecedented for March.

“And in such conditions, the population of Artsakh was deprived of natural gas for more than 11 days due to artificial and deliberate obstacles created by Azerbaijan,” Beglaryan said.