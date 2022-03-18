Two million refugees have fled to Poland from Ukraine

Two million people have fled Ukraine to Poland since the war began, the Polish Border Guard agency says.

The number was reached on Friday at 08:00 GMT, the agency wrote on Twitter.

They are predominately women and children, it said.

#Pomagamy🇺🇦

Dzisiaj tj.18.03, o godz. 09.00 liczba uchodźców z Ukrainy🇺🇦 przekroczyła 2 mln. To głównie kobiety z dziećmi.#FunkcjonariuszeSG są pierwszymi Polakami niosącymi im pomoc po przekroczeniu granicy. Często zwykłe słowa wsparcia znaczą najwięcej. pic.twitter.com/ZFligTcfxF — Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) March 18, 2022

More than half a million people have already left Poland, according to Warsaw University migration research professor Maciej Duszczyk.

Most have gone to stay in large cities including Warsaw and Krakow, whose officials are complaining that they have reached their capacity to accommodate them.