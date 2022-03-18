Report on violation of Artsakh people’s rights by Azerbaijan sent to international organizations

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s Staff has published a trilingual (Armenian, Russian, English) interim report on ‘’The Violations of the Rights of the People of Artsakh by Azerbaijan in February – March 2022,’’ which was sent to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, organizations with a primary human rights protection mandate and international human rights organizations.

The report briefs on the violations committed by Azerbaijan against the life, health, physical and psychological integrity of the people of Artsakh after the adoption of the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020.

The first section presents facts about the Azerbaijani criminal actions in the direction of the border communities of the Republic of Artsakh in February – March 2022. From March 7 to 12, 2022, the Azerbaijani side used a 60 mm grenade launcher, a total of 57 projectiles were fired at various regions of Artsakh. During that time, the ceasefire regime was continuously violated by firearms targeting residential houses and other civilian infrastructures. One civilian was injured.

The second section presents the humanitarian consequences of the disruption of gas supply by Azerbaijan in the territory of Artsakh. 65% of the schools in the country where 60% of the total number of students receive education are heated with gas. Due to the lack of proper heating, classes in all secondary schools have been suspended. The attendance of children in kindergartens is 22%. 12 kindergartens have ceased their activities at all, and some of them are working for a half day. 90% of secondary vocational education institutions, art schools, medical and music collages, children’s creative centers heated by the use of gas have completely ceased their activities.

70% of health organizations and hospitals are heated by gas, 419 citizens are currently receiving inpatient treatment, including 46 children in the children’s hospital, and 51 newborns and mothers in the maternity hospital. Hundreds of entrepreneurs also suffer great losses as a result of the gas supply disruption. Gas stations were particularly hard-hit causing personnel downtime, greenhouses operating with gas supply were also affected.

The third section presents the manifestations of psychological terrorism and information attacks carried out by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh which are aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear, despair among the civilian population under the threat of use of force and compelling the people to leave their homes.

The report was prepared on the basis of studies conducted by the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Staff, visits to various communities, educational and health institutions, communities, private conversations with citizens, as well as the information received from state-authorized bodies. The report aims to document the cases of violations of rights of the people of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and their various manifestations, to draw the attention of international structures and human rights organizations to the situation in Artsakh.