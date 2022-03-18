Repair work completed on Artsakh gas pipeline

The repair works of the damaged gas pipeline have been completed, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports.

Taking into account the fact that the gas pipeline has not operated for 10 days, a number of technical works are being carried out to ensure the proper and uninterrupted supply of gas to the distribution networks.

After the completion of the mentioned works, the gas supply will be restored.

All customers are urged to be vigilant so that there is no gas leakage and emergency during the restoration of the gas supply.