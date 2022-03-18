Armenia values effective cooperation with Cyprus, PM Pashinyan says on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Armenia values the warmest interstate relations and effective cooperation with Cyprus over the past three decades, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries

He said the relations are an “evidence of the unwavering brotherhood and mutual support of the Armenian and Cypriot peoples.”

“March 18 marks the consolidation of interstate relations based on centuries-old Armenian-Cypriot ties and strong friendship, common values, mutual respect and sympathy,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Pashinyan added that Cyprus in one of the EU member states, with which Armenia enjoys high mutual trust and strategic cooperation.

“I am convinced that the rich experience and the multifaceted bilateral agenda gained during these years provide wide opportunities for revealing and comprehensively utilizing the full potential of the Armenian-Cypriot cooperation, giving a new impetus to the bilateral relations, raising them to a qualitatively new level,” he added.

“The vibrant Armenian community gives a special content and warmth to the Armenian-Cypriot relations with its contribution to the political, economic and cultural life of the country, which has always been highly appreciated by the Government of Cyprus,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He wished the two countries and brotherly peoples “prosperity, peace, fruitful cooperation full of jubilees.”