UN Security Council to meet today

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is set to be held on Thursday to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The US, Britain, France, Ireland, Norway and Albania called for the meeting, diplomatic sources report.

The US, UK and France are all permanent members of the council along with Russia and China. Russia still holds presidency of the Security Council for March.

It’s being reported that discussions are also underway to set up an occasion for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak to the UN General Assembly – which is made up of all the member states.