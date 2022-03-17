Moscow ready to support negotiations between Yerevan and Baku – Zakharova

Moscow welcomes the readiness of Baku and Yerevan to start preparing a peace treaty and is ready to assist the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing today.



“We welcome the readiness of Baku and Yerevan to start preparing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia and reaffirm our commitment to assist the negotiation process in every possible way,” Zakharova said.



She added that it is still premature to talk about the timing of the signing of the peace treaty.