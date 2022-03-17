EBRD names George Akhalkatsi as head of Yerevan Office

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed George Akhalkatsi as the new head of its Yerevan Resident Office, replacing Dimitri Gvindadze.

Mr Akhalkatsi will take up his new role on 1 May 2022 and be based in the Armenian capital. He will oversee the Bank’s investments and operations in Armenia, reporting to Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, Regional Director for the Caucasus.

Mr Akhalkatsi, a Georgian national, started his career as a lawyer before moving into banking at Société Générale. He joined the EBRD in 2009 and his most recent position was Associate Director, Senior Banker based in Tbilisi.

He has previously worked with the EBRD’s Manufacturing & Services and Credit Risk Management teams in London. He has a Masters in Law from Tbilisi State University and an MBA from INSEAD.

As the new Head of Office, Mr Akhalkatsi will draw on his significant country-level and cross-sectoral experience to maintain the Bank’s successful partnership with Armenia.

The EBRD has been working in Armenia since 1992. Its focus is on helping to diversify the economy by supporting investment in various sectors, as well as promoting the development of the financial sector and small and medium-sized enterprises.