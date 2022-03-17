Armenian FM holds meetings at NATO

On March 17, in Brussels, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with the First Deputy Secretary General of NATO Mircea Geoană.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the existing political dialogue with NATO. In this context, the implementation of the Individual Partnership Action Plan was emphazised as an effective tool for developing cooperation.

They also referred to the participation of Armenian peacekeeping units in international peacekeeping missions and Armenia’s contribution to strengthening international security and stability.

Issues related to regional security were discussed. Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan, the actions aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, the facts of psychological pressure on the civilian population.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Mircea Geoană exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

On the same day, the Armenian Foreign Minister addressed the North Atlantic Council, where he referred to Armenia-NATO cooperation over the past 30 years, the consequences of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh in 2020, humanitarian issues requiring urgent solution, in particular the return of Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan, the prospects and opportunities for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan without preconditions, as well as a number of international and regional security issues.