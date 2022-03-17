4,000 citizens of Ukraine have moved to Armenia since the start of the war – Embassy

About 4,000 Ukrainian citizens have moved to Armenia since the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on February 24, said Denis Avtonomov, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia.

Most of them are ethnic Armenians, many have relatives here and rarely turn to the Embassy for help, the diplomat said, adding that a certain number of ethnic Ukrainians has also escaped to Armenia.

“At the moment we are helping the citizens of Ukraine solve document issues,” Denis Avtonomov, noting that the main difficulties are connected with the employment of refuges.

Denis Avtonomov, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia, stressed that local Armenians apply also to the Embassy, offering their assistance and often accommodation for refugees from Ukraine.