13 Armenian tourism companies participate in MITT exhibition in Moscow

Armenia presents its tourism potential at MITT Moscow annual tourism exhibition held March 15-17.

With the support of the Tourism Committee, 13 tourism companies from Armenia take part in the exhibition.

MITT Moscow is the largest tourism exhibition in Russia and the CIS countries, which Armenia has participated in every year.

During the three days, the Armenian pavilion will present the variety of tourism offers of Armenia: adventure, gastronomic tourism, wine destinations, festivals, cultural values ​​of Armenia, etc.