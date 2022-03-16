US to send $1bn in weapons to Ukraine

The White House has confirmed it will commit $1bn to the direct transfer of weapons to Ukrainian forces, the BBC reports.

US President Joe Biden said the continued support is about “making sure Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.”

He noted that US security assistance to Ukraine over the past year – $650m in weapons and $350m in additional aid – amounts to “more than we had ever provided before.”

The newly-announced support includes drones, 800 anti-aircraft systems and 9,000 anti-armour systems, as well as machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

Allies too have stepped up their support to unprecedented levels, Biden added.