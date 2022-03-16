TopWorld

US to send $1bn in weapons to Ukraine

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 16, 2022, 23:44
Less than a minute
REUTERS

The White House has confirmed it will commit $1bn to the direct transfer of weapons to Ukrainian forces, the BBC reports.

US President Joe Biden said the continued support is about “making sure Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.”

He noted that US security assistance to Ukraine over the past year – $650m in weapons and $350m in additional aid – amounts to “more than we had ever provided before.”

The newly-announced support includes drones, 800 anti-aircraft systems and 9,000 anti-armour systems, as well as machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

Allies too have stepped up their support to unprecedented levels, Biden added.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 16, 2022, 23:44
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button