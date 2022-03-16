SocietyTop

Gas supply in Artsakh expected to resume shortly

March 16, 2022, 15:18
Less than a minute

Thanks to negotiations with the support of the Armenian government and Russian peacekeepers since March 8, the Azerbaijani side today began repairing the damaged pipeline that supplies gas to Artsakh, Artsakh’s Information Center says.

According to the agreement, the gas supply will be restored shortly. The Artsakh authorities are making every effort to make it happen as soon as possible.

The residents are urged to be vigilant to ensure that there is no gas leakage or emergency during the resumption of gas supply.

