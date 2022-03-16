Disruption of gas supply creates problems for schools, kindergartens and hospitals in Artsakh – Ombudsman

The disruption of gas supply by Azerbaijan has created many problems for schools, kindergartens, and other educational institutions in Artsakh, both in terms of heating and food, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan says.

“70% of hospitals in Artsakh are heated by gas, 400 patients are receiving inpatient treatment. 46 are children of different ages, 50 are mothers of newborns and their children. Azerbaijan continues to deprive the people of Artsakh of gas supply in the absence of international reaction,” the Ombudsman said.