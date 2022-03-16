Home | All news | Politics | Armenian FM to leave for Paris PoliticsTop Armenian FM to leave for Paris Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 16, 2022, 09:46 Less than a minute The Foreign Minister of Armenia will leave for Paris. On March 16, Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris to participate in the 40th Ministerial session of the La Francophonie. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 16, 2022, 09:46 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print