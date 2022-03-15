Roma will reportedly offer contract extension to Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Roma will sit down with Henrikh Mkhitaryan to discuss a two-year contract extension as the Armenian star has played a key role for the Giallorossi this season, Football-Italia reports.

The former Manchester United star was suspended against Udinese yesterday with the Giallorossi collecting a 1-1 draw at the Dacia Arena. Roma have only won one game out of four played without the 33-year-old this term: a 3-1 victory against CSKA Sofia in the Conference League.

Calciomercato.com reports Roma will sit down with the player’s entourage during the break to offer him a two-year contract extension.

The Giallorossi will reportedly offer Mkhitaryan a lower salary than his current €4m-a-year. According to the report, they could offer him the same money spread onto a two-year contract worth €2m per season.

Mkhitaryan has scored three goals and delivered seven assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season. Roma director Tiago Pinto will negotiate with Mino Raiola’s staff as the Italian agent is still recovering after undergoing surgery in January. According to the report, Mkhitaryan is keen to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.