The statement of the Ukrainian General Staff that fighters from Nagorno Karabakkh are arriving in Ukraine is a blatant disinformation and does not correspond to reality, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has stated.

The statement of the Ukrainian General Staff that fighters from Nagorno Karabagh are arriving in #Ukraine is a blatant disinformation and does not correspond to reality. pic.twitter.com/bnqnp7ehzY — MFA of Artsakh (@mfankr) March 14, 2022

The Ukrainian General Staff announced on March 13 that “Russia is bringing fighters from Syria, Serbia, Nagorno-Karabakh to replenish troops in Ukraine.”