In an appeal to international community, Artsakh Ombudsman calls for proper assessment of Azerbaijani actions

In an appeal to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, the Human Rights Defenders of all countries, international structures and human rights organizations, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs that thousands of Armenians living in Artsakh are regularly subjected to terrorist and genocidal acts committed by Azerbaijan every day.

He said the Azerbaijani side has resorted to more aggressive actions over the past few days, using various types of weapons, including large-caliber mortars, in the direction of civilian settlements.

“The residents of Khramort, Khnapat, Nakhichanik, Karmir Shuka, Taghavard are a direct target of Azerbaijan’s criminal activities,” he said.

“For seven day the whole population of Artsakh has been deprived of gas supply, as the Azerbaijani side does not allow specialists to approach the damaged part of the only gas pipeline coming from Armenia to carry out repair works. As a result, many humanitarian problems have arisen in Artsakh, such as lack of proper heating, access to hot water, education, realization of the right to healthcare, and other vital issues,” the Ombudsman said.