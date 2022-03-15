Armenian Defense Ministry denies reports on advancement of Azerbaijani forces

The reports on Azerbaijani military units having advanced in the direction of Nerkin Hand community in Syunik region are false.

“In the mentioned area, which is under Azerbaijani control, the Azerbaijani units have several positions which are unfit for use in winter time because of being unequipped. Now, due to the weather changes, the Azerbaijani military is simply returning to these positions. There can’t be any talk about any advance,” the Ministry of Defense said in comments to Armenpress.

The Ministry of Defense added that the Armenian Armed Forces are fulfilling their mission in full, monitoring any movement of the Azerbaijani military and controlling the situation in all parts of the border, including the abovementioned area.

The Ministry of Defense again urged to follow exclusively official information regarding the border situation.