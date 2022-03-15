Aeroflot to resume flights to Yerevan from March 22

The Russian Aeroflot Airline will resumed flights to Yerevan on March 22. The flights will be operated by Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. The airline is open sales of tickets for daily regular flights to Yerevan.

In late February, Russia closed airspace to 36 countries (Armenia not included) in response to the closure of airspace to Russian aircraft. Moreover, the Federal Air Transport Agency recommended that Russian airlines significantly limit flights abroad given “a high risk of detention or arrest of aircraft of Russian airlines abroad.”

After this recommendation, some airlines, such as Aeroflot, S7 and Pobeda, completely halted international flights except those to Minsk, Belarus.