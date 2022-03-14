US donates 306 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia

On March 13, 306 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Armenia. This is a US government donation to Armenia as part of the Biden-Harris Administration Initiative for Global Vaccine Access.



In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the US government has provided more than $15 million in assistance to the government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, in particular:

12 thousand PCR test, testing equipment, disposable test-related items for the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health,

Oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, X-ray and ultrasound equipment, ventilators, other essential medical equipment for medical facilities;

Personal protective equipment: KN95 masks, surgical masks, clothes, goggles for medical workers,

Alcohol and chlorine based disinfectants and dispensers for medical institutions,

Training and technical assistance to staff involved in the development, management of Covid-related regulations, laboratory and clinical procedures; assistance in responding to the COVID-19 epidemic by support the visit of a 7-member team of physicians from France;

Assistance to the Government of the Republic of Armenia in the organization of crisis communication, in particular, in the development and distribution of relevant materials, provision of communication equipment,

Psychological and material assistance to vulnerable people;

Dissemination of information related to COVID-19, including evidence-based information, aimed at promoting vaccinations.

“We are glad to ensure the donation of this batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Armenia within the framework of our cooperation. A safe and effective vaccine is essential to ending the epidemic. By getting vaccinated, we reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading the infection. Vaccination also helps avoid an acute course and death in the event of infection,” said US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.