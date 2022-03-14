US donates 306 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia

On March 13, 306 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Armenia. This is a US government donation to Armenia as part of the Biden-Harris Administration Initiative for Global Vaccine Access.
In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the US government has provided more than $15 million in assistance to the government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, in particular:
- 12 thousand PCR test, testing equipment, disposable test-related items for the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health,
- Oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, X-ray and ultrasound equipment, ventilators, other essential medical equipment for medical facilities;
- Personal protective equipment: KN95 masks, surgical masks, clothes, goggles for medical workers,
- Alcohol and chlorine based disinfectants and dispensers for medical institutions,
- Training and technical assistance to staff involved in the development, management of Covid-related regulations, laboratory and clinical procedures; assistance in responding to the COVID-19 epidemic by support the visit of a 7-member team of physicians from France;
- Assistance to the Government of the Republic of Armenia in the organization of crisis communication, in particular, in the development and distribution of relevant materials, provision of communication equipment,
- Psychological and material assistance to vulnerable people;
- Dissemination of information related to COVID-19, including evidence-based information, aimed at promoting vaccinations.
“We are glad to ensure the donation of this batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Armenia within the framework of our cooperation. A safe and effective vaccine is essential to ending the epidemic. By getting vaccinated, we reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading the infection. Vaccination also helps avoid an acute course and death in the event of infection,” said US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.