Japanese musicians perform works by Arno Babajanyan at a concert in Tokyo

Japanese pianist Takahiro Akiba and violinist Keiko Urushihara performed works by Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan at a concert in Tokyo, the Armenian Embassy in Japan informs.

Takahiro Akiba is the co-founder of the Komitas Music Society of Japan.

The event was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Arno Babajanyan and was organized with the support of the Armenian Embassy.