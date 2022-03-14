Foreign diplomats in Armenia briefed on Azerbaijan’s actions aimed at causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Meetings with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia and representatives of international organizations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, the foreign diplomats were briefed on Azerbaijan’s actions aimed at causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, including the continuous disruption of gas supply, targeting of infrastructure, civilians, and other psychological pressures on the people of Artsakh.

In the context of preventing a humanitarian crisis, the need for a balanced response from the international community was emphasized.