Armenian, Canadian PMs talk regional processes, situation in Ukraine

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Canadian side for its readiness to support the development of democratic institutions in our country and the reforms implemented in that direction.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the recent visit of Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Special Envoy for Europe to Armenia, and expressed hope that the meetings and discussions would strengthen cooperation between the governments of the two countries in various fields. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government will continue to move forward to advance the agenda of development of democratic institutions.

Justin Trudeau expressed the readiness of the Government of Canada to further contribute to the strengthening of democracy in Armenia and the deepening of bilateral ties in various fields.

The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Canada discussed the escalation of tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh and attached importance to a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in order to ensure stability and peace in the region.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, including the possibility of delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Armenian-Turkish dialogue.

The situation in Ukraine was touched upon.