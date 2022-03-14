PoliticsTop

Armenia has responded to Azerbaijan’s proposals – MFA

The Republic of Armenia has responded to the proposals of the Republic of Azerbaijan and applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organize negotiations for the signing of peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Helsinki Final Act, thd Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared.

