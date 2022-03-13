US authorizes $200m in Ukrainian military funding

US President Joe Biden has authorised a further $200mworth of military support for Ukraine, the White House has announced, the BBC reports.

It brings the total US funding provided to the country to more than $1.2bn since the beginning of 2021, a Biden administration official said.

The funding, which Biden has allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act, can be used to purchase weapons and other defence materials from the US Defense department’s stock, as well as military education and training to help Ukraine.

It will include immediate assistance such as anti-armour, anti-aircraft systems and small arms, a senior official said.

The move comes after the US Congress approved $13.6bn worth of emergency aid for Ukraine.

Military support, including anti-tank launchers and anti-aircraft missiles, provided by the US and other Western allies has already been used effectively by Ukrainian troops.