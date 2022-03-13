PM Pashinyan and wife hosted at the Presidential Residence

Newly elected President Vahagn Khachaturyan and his wife Anahit Minasyan hosted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan at the Presidential Residence.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post of the President of the Republic, wishing him success in that responsible mission. The Prime Minister noted that Khachaturyan assumed the post in an important period for Armenia, expressing confidence that he will use his rich life experience for the benefit of Armenia and the Armenian people.

Vahagn Khachaturyan thanked for the trust, emphasizing that he realizes the great responsibility he has undertaken in this period full of challenges for Armenia. He assured that the institute of the President of the Republic will continue to work for the solution of national problems, emphasizing that its activities will be aimed at the welfare of our country and people.