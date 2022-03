Inauguration of the fifth President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan

The National Assembly has convened a special sitting on the occasion of the inauguration of Vahagn Khachaturyan as fifth President of Armenia.

On March 3 the National Assembly elected Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia for a period of seven years. The two opposition factions did not nominate a candidate and are not attending the swearing-in ceremony, either.