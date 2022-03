Azerbaijan’s misinformation an attempt to cover up own ceasefire violations – Artsakh MoD

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has refuted the reports of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that units of the Defense Army fired on the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Martuni and Martakert regions of the Artsakh Republic last night.

“This misinformation is another attempt to cover up their own ceasefire violations,” Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said.