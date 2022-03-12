Hyundai suspends Chelsea sponsorship deal

Hyundai has announced that it is suspending its sponsorship of Chelsea Football Club in light of sanctions announced against owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday.

The car giant signed a four-year deal with Chelsea to become a sleeve sponsor in 2018 in an agreement estimated to be worth around £50 million to the club.

“Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years and the company supports the sport to be a force for good,” the company said in a statement.

“Through our partnership with Chelsea FC, we are proud supporters of the players, the fans and grassroots football. However, in the current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our marketing and communication activities with the Club until further notice,” it added.